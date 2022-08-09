Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime

Chicago police warn that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise.

On Monday, a man was shot twice in West Rogers Park after confronting someone trying to steal his. That man is in fair condition.

Police are urging the public not to approach anyone attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

Instead, a local auto shop has some tips to protect your vehicle.

The owner of Autohaus on Lincoln Avenue says the precious metal in catalytic converters is worth more than gold.

Gary Kinsler says in a typical week, he gets about seven cars brought to his shop because their catalytic converters were sawed off.

While they may only be sold for about $500 a piece, it could cost thousands to replace a catalytic converter and repair the damage caused.

Kinsler says thieves can steal the auto part in under 10 minutes and usually work in teams of two.

One common safety measure used to try and deter thieves is a cage or lock that makes it more difficult for them to steal. But Kinsler says if they really want to, thieves can still take the converter simply by cutting more from underneath the car.

Instead, Kinsler says he and his mechanics came up with a different technique that they've already installed on more than 50 cars and none of them have been targeted again.

"We purchase cable, it's usually 3/8s cable and we'll start on the intake of the car, weld a little piece of the cable there and run it all the way down the pipe. Ten inches, we'll spot-weld it, every 10 inches, and we'll spot-weld it on the converter. So now when the thief goes underneath the car and starts cutting that pipe, he's going to hit this cable, this cable is not rigid, it's a little loose. So it jars the saw and makes it very difficult for them to remove it," Kinsler said.

Kinsler says that technique can be done at any auto shop.

If you don't want the cable wired to your car, he says it can be clamped on as well.