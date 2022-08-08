Man shot while confronting catalytic converter thief in West Rogers Park

A man was shot twice while confronting a person who was trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car Monday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 54-year-old man was outside around 6 a.m. when he saw a male underneath his car trying to "commit theft" in the 7200 block of North Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He walked up to the car where the suspect started shooting at him before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man was shot twice and transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

There have been a string of catalytic converter thefts reported in different areas of Chicago over the past few months.