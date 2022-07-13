Catalytic converter thefts reported on the Southwest Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of catalytic converter thefts reported in July on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone removed the catalytic converter from under the parked vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

Between 11 p.m. June 9 and 1:30 p.m. June 10 in the 1000 block of West 37th Street;

Between 12 a.m. July 8 and 1:50 p.m. July 9 in the 2600 block of West 47th Street;

Between 12 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. July 9 in the 5200 block of South May Street;

Between 6:58 a.m. and 12 p.m. July 8 in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive;

Between 6 p.m. July 8 and 9:30 a.m. July 9 in the 3000 block of South Wells Street;

Between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. July 7 in the 4600 block of South Talman Avenue;

Between 12:54 p.m. and 2 p.m. July 7 in the 5000 block of South Ashland Street;

Police offered no description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.