Caught on video: Chicago police chase stolen ambulance from Humboldt Park to Gold Coast

CHICAGO — A person stole an ambulance Tuesday night from Norwegian Hospital in Humboldt Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The person then fled in the ambulance as Chicago police pursued the vehicle, CPD said.

During the chase, police say the driver of the ambulance struck a vehicle and bicyclist in the 2200 block of West Division in the West Town neighborhood.

The driver eventually crashed the ambulance in the Gold Coast neighborhood, according to police.

The driver was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

The bicyclist struck during the chase self-transported to St. Mary Hospital with minor injuries.

