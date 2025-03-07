Cause of death revealed for Venezuelan national found in NW Indiana ditch
CROWN POINT, Ind. - A cause of death has been determined for a Venezuelan national whose body was discovered in a ditch off Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana last week.
What we know:
The body of 23-year-old Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas was found by a cleanup crew around 9:28 a.m. on Feb. 28 near the southbound ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65 in Crown Point, Ind., according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner's Office.
A forensic autopsy conducted later that day confirmed Ramos-Rivas' identity through his fingerprints, and his family was notified. His death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.
Ramos-Rivas' last known residence was in Tillamook County, Oregon.
What we don't know:
Officials have not determined where the shooting originally took place.
What's next:
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Lake County Coroner's Office at 219-755-3265.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Indiana State Police.