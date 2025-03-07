Cause of death revealed for Venezuelan national found in NW Indiana ditch

The Brief A forensic autopsy confirmed that Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas died from a gunshot wound. His body was found on Feb. 28 near I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana. Authorities have not determined where the shooting occurred and are seeking further information from the public.



A cause of death has been determined for a Venezuelan national whose body was discovered in a ditch off Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana last week.

What we know:

The body of 23-year-old Nelson Daniel Ramos-Rivas was found by a cleanup crew around 9:28 a.m. on Feb. 28 near the southbound ramp from U.S. 231 to southbound I-65 in Crown Point, Ind., according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner's Office.

A forensic autopsy conducted later that day confirmed Ramos-Rivas' identity through his fingerprints, and his family was notified. His death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound.

Ramos-Rivas' last known residence was in Tillamook County, Oregon.

What we don't know:

Officials have not determined where the shooting originally took place.

What's next:

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Lake County Coroner's Office at 219-755-3265.