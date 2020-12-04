CCDPH issues COVID-19 mitigation notices to suburban hotel responsible for large wedding

article

The Cook County Department of Public Health issued notices on Friday to the Hilton Chicago/Northbrook Hotel and onsite Allguaer’s on the Riverfront restaurant, following a recent large gathering that was caught on video. The health department also conducted an inspection of the facilities, the CCDPH communications team said.

The notices issued include:

A Facility Order to Disperse, for Non-Compliance with the Cook County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Mitigation Order, based on observed violations made Thursday by the Department of Public Health during the course of an inspection, as well as violations identified in the media video captured Wednesday.

A Facility Notice of Non-Compliance, for Non-Compliance with COVID-19 Regulations from the Illinois Department of Public Health based on observed violations made Thursday by CCDPH during the course of an inspection, as well as violations identified in the media video captured Wednesday.

“The hotel, restaurant, bride, groom, caterer and guests were all reckless and irresponsible. This event was in violation of the current COVID-19 Mitigation order and should not have taken place,” said Rachel Rubin, MD, MPH, FACP, Senior Public Health Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health. “I sincerely hope no one becomes sick or dies as a result of this event. All who were in attendance should quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and get tested to keep from spreading COVID to the greater community.”

Authorities say the notices serve as a warning to the establishments while the Cook County Department of Public Health attorneys review evidence and case notes to determine next steps.

If cited, the hotel and restaurant would need to appear in court, and if found guilty, penalties could include: arrest, a fine of $1,000 per offense and further actions.

CCDPH says they will closely monitor the Hilton Chicago/Northbrook hotel and onsite restaurant.

Additional reports of non-compliance could result in further actions being taken.