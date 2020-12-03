Illinois reports 10,959 new COVID-19 cases, 192 more deaths
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 10,959 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19.
Public health officials also reported 192 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 12,830. The state’s confirmed coronavirus total rose to 759,562.
The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 106,778 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 is 8.2%.
Public health officials report 5,653 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 1,170 patients in intensive care units and 693 patients on ventilators.