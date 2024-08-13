CCL holder arrested after shooting man during argument on NW Side

A concealed carry license holder was arrested after shooting another man during an argument Tuesday morning in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood.

The CCL holder was arguing with a 46-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. when he pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

Paramedics took the 46-year-old to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The CCL holder was taken into custody. There has been no word on if any charges have been filed.

Area Five detectives are investigating.