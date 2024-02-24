Expand / Collapse search

CCL holder shoots attempted robber at store in Chicago's Jewelers Row District

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police arrested a suspect in an attempted robbery in the Loop after a bystander stepped in and shot the offender Saturday morning. 

The suspect entered a commercial business in the first block of North Wabash Avenue and attempted to steal property from inside just before 11 a.m. 

A bystander, who has a valid FOID card and concealed carry license (CCL), shot the would-be robber. 

Police say the offender fled the scene without any stolen items. The suspect was found and arrested a short time later. 

The offender was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported. 

Area Detectives are investigating and charges are pending.