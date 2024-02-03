CCL holder shoots man during fight in Archer Heights

A man was shot during a fight with two women in a parking lot on Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday morning.

Police say a 41-year-old man was in a physical altercation with two women in the 4700 block of West 47th Street at 1:41 a.m. when one of the women shot him.

The woman is a CCL holder. She drove to the 8th District where she was being questioned by officers and Area One detectives.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the armpit.

No further details are available at this time.