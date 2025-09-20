Chicago crime: CCL holder shoots, kills man who broke into apartment, police say

A licensed gun holder fatally shot a man who tried to break into an apartment on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of W. Monroe Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 33-year-old man was trying to break into the apartment a little before 7 a.m.

Multiple people were inside the apartment at the time, and a 28-year-old woman shot the suspect, hitting him twice. The woman is a concealed carry license holder, police said.

The offender was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Police said they were investigating the incident and that it appears to be domestic in nature.

Authorities did not identify the man who was killed.