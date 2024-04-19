Cedar Lake woman seriously injured in northwest Indiana single-vehicle crash

A Cedar Lake woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana on Thursday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. near 109th and Bell in Center Township.

According to investigators, the woman's Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling westbound on West 109th Avenue when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The SUV then came to a stop in a nearby ditch.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from the Lake County Sheriff's Department found the 51-year-old driver unresponsive and experiencing difficulty breathing. They had to break a window to gain access to her.

Paramedics extricated the woman from her vehicle and transported her to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Authorities confirmed she was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The sheriff's department is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. No further details were immediately available.