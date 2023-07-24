Celebrate responsibly: Vizzy Hard Seltzer offering free rides after Crosstown Series

Vizzy Hard Seltzer is giving out free rides Tuesday night following the White Sox vs. Cubs game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After the game, fans will be able to access free L rides on the CTA's Red Line at the Sox-35th station for two hours.

"We love the energy the Crosstown Series games bring to the city of Chicago," said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, at Molson Coors. "We are thrilled to bring Free Rides to this classic rivalry for the first time and encourage the community to celebrate responsibly without worrying about their ride home."

The free rides are part of Molson Coors' commitment to promote alcohol responsibility by helping individuals celebrate safely.

This is the first ‘Free Rides’ activation at Guaranteed Rate Field, however, Molson Coors has partnered with CTA for over a decade.

"CTA is the most convenient and affordable way to get to and from the Crosstown Series games, and this partnership with Molson Coors makes it even easier to enjoy this great sports tradition," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. "We encourage fans to celebrate responsibly by taking advantage of the free rides being offered through this partnership."

Fans can plan their ride home ahead of the game by visiting CTA’s website.