Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan

Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"

The "High Swim Risk" area stretches from Northwest Indiana through Chicago all the way through Lake County to Kenosha and Racine Counties in Wisconsin.

Lake Michigan will be hazardous for swimmers and boaters alike, the NWS said.

They recommend staying out of the water, and avoiding piers, breakfronts and lakeshore trails.