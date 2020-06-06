CEO of Second City improv theater resigns, says he failed to create 'anti-racist environment'

article

The chief executive and co-owner of the famed Second City improv theater said he is stepping down.

Andrew Alexander's announcement Friday came after a former performer leveled accusations of racism against the comedy institution.

In a letter posted on the company's website, Alexander said he failed to create an "anti-racist environment."

The move followed online criticism from "Second City" alumnus Dewayne Perkins, who said the company created obstacles for performers of color.

He vowed that he will be replaced by a person of color.

A Second City statement laid out steps the company planned to take to support artists of color.

