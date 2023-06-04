Cessna plane reportedly crashes into mountainous terrain in southwest Virginia

When FOX 5 reached out to the FAA for a statement on the sonic boom / explosion sound heard across DC, Maryland and Virginia on June 4th, the FAA provided this response, seemingly unrelated:

"A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of southwest Virginia around 3 p.m. local time on June 4. The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates."

According to FlightAware, an aircraft registered as N611VG took off from the airport, flew over New Jersey, New York and then is shown descending into a mountain in Virginia.

This screenshot is from FlightAware as of 4:45 PM on June 4th related to N611VG.

We are working to confirm if the two events are related in any way.