Chicago crime: 4 shot in West Town near busy intersection

Four people were shot in West Town on Wednesday.

The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. and spanned two-blocks of Milwaukee Avenue from Hubbard to Grand Street, Chicago fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said all four people shot were adults and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Two were listed in serious-to-critical condition and two were in good-to-fair condition.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.