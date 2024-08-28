Chicago honors fallen CFD Lt. Kevin Ward with badge ceremony: 'Rest easy, brother'

Chicago came together to remember fallen Chicago Fire Department Lt. Kevin Ward who died in the line of duty.

Ward died from injuries he suffered while fighting a house fire back in Norwood Park a year ago, when he was just 58 years old.

On Wednesday, Ward was remembered as a role model with a lust for life and adventure. It was a very moving ceremony as Ward's badge was placed on the memorial wall at the Quinn Fire Academy.

Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance Holt said retiring this badge does not mark the end of Ward's legacy, rather, it immortalizes it.

"Lt. Ward wore his badge with pride, embodying our profession's core values of honor, integrity and sacrifice. It is a testament to the trust placed in him by fellow firefighters, his family and the citizens that he served," Nance-Holt said.

Ward's ex-wife Corinne Walenda said she was very moved by the ceremony.

"It was so nice to honor the spirit of Kevin Ward. He was an adventurous soul. He was very intellectual, but always sought something that was a challenge," Walenda said.

CFD Lt. Kevin Ward | Chicago Fire Department

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who also attended the ceremony, said Ward, who was with the Chicago Fire Department for 26 yrs, "will always live in the hearts and minds of a grateful city."

A brick was dedicated in honor of Ward at the Chicago Firefighter and Paramedic Memorial at McCormick Place Lakeside Center.

"Your watch is forever, and we will continue to carry it forward," Nance-Holt said. "Rest easy, brother. We'll take it from here."