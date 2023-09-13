Fallen Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward to be laid to rest

A funeral service will be held Wednesday for fallen Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward who died from injuries suffered in the line of duty.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Gold Coast. The service begins at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial.

Ward and two other firefighters were injured while responding to a fire on Aug. 11 in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

The fire – believed to have started in the basement of the home – prompted a mayday call. Ward was carried off on a stretcher and transported to Loyola Medical Center. He died nearly three weeks later surrounded by family at the hospital.

Ward joined the department in 1996.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered flags to be flown at half-mast to honor Ward from sunrise Tuesday to sunset Wednesday.