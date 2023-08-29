CFD lieutenant dies weeks after battling house fire near O'Hare

article

A Chicago Fire lieutenant has died weeks after battling a blaze at a house near O'Hare Airport.

Lt. Kevin Ward died in front of family at Loyola Medical Center, the department announce Tuesday. He was 59.

Fire officials said Ward joined the department in 1996.

Ward and two other firefighters were injured while responding to a fire on Aug. 11 in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The fire – believed to have started in the basement of the home – prompted a mayday call.

Ward was carried off on a stretcher and transported to Loyola Medical Center.

A procession is scheduled to take place at noon as Ward's body will be escorted to the Cook County medical examiner's office.