3 Chicago firefighters injured battling house fire near O'Hare Airport

Three Chicago firefighters were injured while battling a blaze near O'Hare Airport on Friday.

The fire began burning around 4 p.m. at a home in the 8600 block of W. Balmoral Ave.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Two others were said to be in fair condition.

According to CFD spokesperson Larry Langford, two of the fighters were inside the home when an "emergency occurred."

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

The investigation is ongoing.