Challenger Hot Line offers free job search advice to kickstart the new year

If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, the Challenger Hot Line is here to help you get on the right track.

To assist in navigating the current job market, the company is offering free career and job search advice.

Challenger will suspend normal business operations for two days, so its staff of professional job search coaches can provide free job search advice to callers from across the country.

"For Americans across the country to call in and talk to a professional job search expert, to get some tips and personal advice whether you're out of work and seeking a new job, or you're in a role and you just want to move up and look around while the job market remains tight and there's lots of opportunities out there," said Andrew Challenger, of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

This is the Challenger Hotline's 38th year. It's available in English and Spanish, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is 312-422-5010.