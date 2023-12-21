'Night at the Museum' with Chance the Rapper

Kids and families had the whole run of the Museum of Science and Industry on Thursday night, for "Night at the Museum," hosted by Social Works and Chance the Rapper.

It's an event only in its 5th year, but it's already become a holiday tradition for many families.

"We've come every year so far," said one grandmother.

"It's become a holiday tradition for us," said Dawn Hubbard, who brought her 7-year-old twins, Avery and Delaney. "The museum is wide open. We just get to explore all the exhibits."

"I don't have to go to sleep now!" said one excited child. "I can stay up! The museum is fun and you get to see a lot of stuff."

Attendees were asked to bring warming items for Chicago's homeless, including gloves, hats, scarves, and coats. There were also 50 vendors and several live performances in the Rotunda, including an appearance by Chance.

"It's a family focused event where folks can receive a lot but also give a lot," said Social Works Executive Director Essence Smith.

"[Chance] has a commitment," said volunteer Rodney Gipson. "I've always been a fan of his work on stage and from the nonprofit side, so it was just a great time to jump in and support."

All the items donated on Thursday will be gathered and Social Works' huge team of volunteers will spend the coming days making sure all the hats, gloves, scarves and coats get to those Chicagoans experiencing homelessness this holiday season.