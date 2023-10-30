Channahon gas station held up by masked robber

A Love's Travel Stop was robbed Monday morning in southwest suburban Channahon.

A male wearing a black ski mask, gloves and camouflage clothing entered the store at 23801 W. Bluff Rd. around 2:37 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk while implying he had a weapon, according to police.

The Love's employee complied and handed over money from the register. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

There were no injuries reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Channahon police at (815) 467-2112.