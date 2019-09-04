Charges against ex-Rep. Aaron Schock officially dismissed

article

Corruption charges against former Rep. Aaron Schock have been officially dismissed six months after prosecutors' surprise announcement they'd struck a deferred prosecution deal with the defense.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ordered the formal dismissal of charges against Schock on Wednesday.

The Illinois Republican resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending, including decorating his office in the style of the "Downton Abbey" TV series. He was indicted a year later on two dozen counts including wire fraud.

Under the deal, Schock agreed to repay his campaign committees $68,000 and work with the IRS to determine how much he owes in taxes for income he didn't report between 2010 and 2015.

Schock didn't appear in court. A message seeking comment was left for his spokesman.