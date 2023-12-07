Charges filed against 4 Cook County men in connection to 3 armed robberies on South Side

article

Chicago police arrested four men in connection to an armed robbery in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Wednesday.

Jahjuan Green, 26, Chaqwon Birden, 25, and Marquise Ramyyeh, 19, all from Chicago, allegedly robbed three people with a 24-year-old Calumet City man, Kahdaffie Green.

The men were arrested at 9:54 a.m. just an hour after a 28-year-old man, a 43-year-old man, and a 34-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint in the 9700 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say the offenders had a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Each of the offenders faces three counts of armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge for criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Their detention hearings were scheduled for Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.