Charges dropped against Harvey alderwoman after heated council meeting arrest

The Brief Charges against Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman have been dropped for a second time, per the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. Chapman was arrested during an April 28 city council meeting for alleged disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer. She claims the arrest was retaliation for criticizing Mayor Christopher Clark, while city officials say she disrupted the meeting.



Charges against Harvey Alderwoman Colby Chapman have been dropped, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Chapman, who represents the city’s 2nd Ward, was arrested during an April 28 city council meeting on allegations of disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer.

What we know:

FOX 32 cameras captured the moment officers removed her from the chamber. At the time, Chapman said the arrest was retaliation for her vocal criticism of city leadership under Mayor Christopher Clark.

A Harvey city spokesperson previously said Chapman was removed for "repeatedly disrupting the meeting proceedings."

The meeting eventually resumed with attendees being let back in and lasted about 30 minutes before properly ending.

This marks the second time charges against Chapman have not been prosecuted.

