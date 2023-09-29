Charges filed against 2 teens in Englewood carjacking

article

Chicago police announced charged against two 18-year-old boys Friday morning in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this week.

Triston Peeler, 18, and Duane Terry, 18, were arrested Tuesday at 10:05 p.m. for a carjacking that happened just an hour earlier in Englewood.

Police say the teens from Chicago took a vehicle from a 49-year-old woman in the 9-- block of West 68th Street.

They both face a felony count of aggravated armed vehicular hijacking.

Peeler and Terry were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing today.