Expand / Collapse search

Charges filed against 2 teens in Englewood carjacking

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Duane Terry (left) and Triston Peeler (CPD)

CHICAGO - Chicago police announced charged against two 18-year-old boys Friday morning in connection to an armed carjacking earlier this week. 

Triston Peeler, 18, and Duane Terry, 18, were arrested Tuesday at 10:05 p.m. for a carjacking that happened just an hour earlier in Englewood

Police say the teens from Chicago took a vehicle from a 49-year-old woman in the 9-- block of West 68th Street. 

They both face a felony count of aggravated armed vehicular hijacking. 

Peeler and Terry were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing today.