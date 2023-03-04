Charges filed against teen for three North Side armed robberies

A 17-year-old is facing charges for three armed robberies within two hours in West Rogers Park earlier this year.

Police say the teenager was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed three men at gunpoint on Jan. 25 between 5:25-7 a.m.

The incidents happened at the following locations:

At 5:25 a.m. on Jan. 25 the suspect allegedly robbed a 38-year-old man in the 1900 block of West Farwell Avenue.

At 6:10 a.m. on Jan. 25 the suspect allegedly robbed a 41-year-old man in the 2400 block of West Morse Avenue.

At 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 25 the suspect allegedly robbed a 21-year-old man in the 6300 block of North Artesian Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The suspect is facing three felony counts of robbery with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.