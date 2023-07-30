Charges filed in deadly Austin shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in the Austin neighborhood last month.

Police say David Bynum, 36, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as a suspect in the murder of a 38-year-old woman.

Bymun allegedly shot the woman in the first block of North Mayfield Avenue on June 29. She was seriously injured and later died from her injuries, according to police.

He faces a felony first-degree murder charge and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time.