Charges filed in deadly Southwest Side stabbing: Chicago police

Charges have been filed in connection to a fatal stabbing in Archer Heights on Tuesday.

Police say Enrique Zermeno, 56, of Chicago, was arrested several hours after the altercation at 4 p.m.

Zermeno allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man around 1:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of S. Kildare Ave. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

He was charged with first degree murder and was scheduled to appear in bond court today.

No additional information is available at this time.