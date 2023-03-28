Charles Hinton: Missing man last seen in Gary, Indiana in January

Police in northwest Indiana are asking for the public's help locating a man who has been missing for more than two months.

Charles Hinton, 40, was last seen on Jan. 13, 2023, in the Glen Park area of Gary, Indiana.

He is described as about 5-foot-8, 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Charles Hinton | Gary Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1209.