Chatham shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically wounded

A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

The 31-year-old man was riding in a car around 1 a.m. when he was shot at by someone traveling in another vehicle in the 7700 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to police. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

Another man, 22, who was walking outside during the shooting suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm. He was transported to Jackspon Park Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was taken into custody. Area Two detectives have launched an investigation.