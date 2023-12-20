Security guard killed, four suspects on the run after Chatham shooting

An argument turned into a shooting in Chatham Wednesday afternoon, leaving one man dead and four suspects on the run.

A source tells FOX 32 that the 53-year-old man who was killed in the shooting was a security guard.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 87th Street.

The security guard got into an argument with four other people – three men and one woman – when the situation escalated, according to police.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the security guard three times, authorities say.

The three men and one woman then got into a gray vehicle and drove away from the area before officers arrived.

The security guard was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Authorities say he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation continues.