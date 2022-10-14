Check out local architecture this weekend at 'Open House Chicago'

This weekend, Open House Chicago is back.

It's your chance to tour buildings that are often off limits, or just overlooked by the public.

In-person site visits are scheduled for this weekend.

The Chicago Architecture Center says it's one of the largest events of its kind in the world.

"We have 150 sites this year, spread across more than 20 neighborhoods. And that also includes Evanston and Oak Park," said Ian Spula.

But if you can't make it on their schedule, they've set up 10 self-guided tours that you can follow using an app on your phone.

More information can be found at OpenHouseChicago.org.