Check out what's happening this weekend in Chicago

It's starting to feel like fall in Chicago and there are many events to celebrate the change of seasons.

This weekend's forecast calls for plenty of sunshine. If you're looking for a way to get out and enjoy the weather, look no further. There is something for everyone to enjoy this weekend in the Chicago.

1. Pier Pumpkin Lights

Navy Pier's seasonal Pier Pumpkin Lights pop-up installation kicks off this weekend. The "larger-than-life" display lines the pier and offers spooky photo opportunities. Enjoy the decor inside and outside along the lakefront. The pop-up installations will be at Navy Pier starting Saturday, Oct. 1 through the end of the month.

2. Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest

Head on out to Lincoln Square for the 35th annual Apple Fest this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Apple Fest is a long-standing tradition in Lincoln Square, bringing community together to celebrate the beginning of autumn.

3. 7th Annual WingOut Chicago

The seventh annual WingOut Chicago returns Saturday and Sunday to Old Town. WingOut Chicago is an outdoor, chicken wing block party, offering all-you-can-eat wings from the top vendors in the city. Held in the St. Michael’s Church parking lot, patrons can indulge in a variety of flavors from Classic Buffalo, Honey Chili, Jerk, Wood Smoked, Umami, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo Blue, Asian Ginger, Southern BBQ, Habanero Hot and more, as over 20 varieties will be represented. The event will take place from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. both days.

4. Oktoberfest in Millennium Park

The taste of Germany is coming to Millennium Park this weekend. Millennium Hall’s Double Clutch Plaza is hosting Oktoberfest starting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 1 and 2. Each ticket comes with one free Double Clutch beer, and the first 100 guests will receive a free mug. Tickets are $10. The event will last through 10 p.m. each evening. Enjoy big Jenga, face painting, corn hole and more with your brew.

5. Lincoln Roscoe Fall Art & Craft Fair

Say goodbye to summer and hello to fall with the Lincoln Roscoe Fall Arts and Craft Fair this Saturday and Sunday. Join the fun with live music, festival food and interactive art activities for the kids. The event will be on Lincoln Avenue between Roscoe and School from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days.

6. Athletic Field Park Fall Fest

Bring the family to Irving Park for Fall Fest at Athletic Field Park. Saturday's event features a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, live music, food and beverages and much more. Admission is free. Ticket for activities, food and games are available at the event.

7. Andersonville Arts Weekend

Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood celebrates it's 18th year of the Andersonville Arts Weekend where over 40 local businesses and 100 artists are featured. Enjoy a self-guided art walk through the neighborhoods shops and restaurant turned galleries. Enjoy living local Friday through Sunday.