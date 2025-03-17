South Side's Chef Cliff Rome lands major deal for Obama Presidential Center dining

The Brief Chef Cliff Rome and his catering company, Rome’s Joy, have been selected to oversee food operations at the Obama Presidential Center. Rome partnered with food service giant Bon Appétit, securing the bid over numerous competitors. The menu is expected to highlight diverse Chicago flavors, though specific dishes remain under wraps.



Chef Cliff Rome, a longtime figure in Chicago’s culinary scene, has landed a major opportunity—heading food operations at the Obama Presidential Center.

After two years of waiting since bids first opened, Rome, alongside food service provider Bon Appétit, secured the deal, bringing his culinary expertise to one of the city’s most anticipated projects.

What we know:

Rome, an Englewood native, has spent over 25 years shaping Chicago’s food scene through his parent company, Rome’s Joy Catering.

His portfolio includes the historic Parkway Ballroom, Blanc Art Gallery—now Parkway Social—and the popular Peach’s Restaurant on 46th and King Drive, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Bon Appétit, a national food service company with over 1,000 cafés in 33 states, played a key role in Rome’s journey. After collaborating with him at the University of Chicago, they encouraged him to join their bid for the Obama Presidential Center’s food service contract.

Their partnership ultimately won out, beating multiple competitors for the role.

While the full menu remains under wraps, Rome hinted that it will showcase flavors from Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. Dishes from Peach’s, such as shrimp and grits, salmon croquettes, and fried chicken, may make an appearance.

What's next:

As preparations get underway, Rome is also focusing on mentorship through his group, Mise En Place, a program dedicated to training young culinary professionals. He sees this as an opportunity to create career pathways, with some mentees potentially working at the Obama Presidential Center.