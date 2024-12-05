Popular Chi-Chi's restaurant chain to return in 2025

The Brief Chi-Chi’s restaurants are set to make a comeback under the leadership of Michael McDermott, son of co-founder Marno McDermott. The first two locations are planned to open in Minnesota in 2025, with a vision to expand across the Midwest and East Coast through company-owned and franchised opportunities. McDermott aims to modernize the dining experience while preserving the iconic flavors that made the chain a nationwide success before its closure in 2004.



Chi-Chi's restaurants are making a comeback.

The chain grew in popularity in the 1990s, known for its vibrant atmosphere, Tex-Mex cuisine and festive decor. Now, 20 years after shutting its doors, Chi-Chi's is eyeing new locations to open as soon as next year.

Chi-Chi’s restaurants will reopen under the leadership of Michael McDermott, son of co-founder Marno McDermott.

While exact details are not yet known, Michael McDermott told FOX 9 in a statement the first two stores will open in Minnesota next year.

"We are excited to see the immense outpour of support from fans, new and old, surrounding the news of CHI-CHI’S return. While we are currently in the early stages of planning by securing funding, we can say the first two stores will be opened in Minnesota in 2025. Our goal is to explore the original development path CHI-CHI’S took, through both company and franchised opportunities within the Midwest and East Coast," McDermott said.

Chi-Chi’s was founded in Minnesota in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott. Once a nationwide success with over 200 locations, the chain ceased operations in 2004 after a series of ownership changes, according to a press release.

Now, Michael McDermott plans to revive the iconic brand after securing an agreement with Hormel Foods, the owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademarks. The deal allows McDermott to use the Chi-Chi’s name for new restaurant locations, which are slated to open in 2025.

"I still have fond memories of growing up in the CHI-CHI'S™ restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry," Michael McDermott said in a statement. "We have seen the impact our restaurant has had on individuals and families across the country and believe there is a strong opportunity to bring the brand back in a way that resonates with today's consumer – an updated dining experience with the same great taste and Mexican flavor."