Chi Food Truck Fest rolls back into Daley Plaza

The Brief Daley Plaza Food Truck Fest returns for the 10th year. Forty local food trucks from a variety of Chicago neighborhoods are participating. They’ll be parked on Daley Plaza every Friday through October.



The Chi Food Truck Fest returned Friday for its 10th year of slinging delicious food on Daley Plaza.

What we know:

From empanadas to tacos to pizza to wraps, there’s a menu item for whatever you’re craving.

Each week, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) will post the participating food trucks on their social channels.

Forty local, neighborhood food trucks are participating this year. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday through Oct. 4.

What they're saying:

"It continues to be one of our favorites for the lunch crowd downtown," BACP Commissioner Ivan Capifali said. Food from amazing food trucks, from across the city, feet away from the amazing Picasso sculpture. You might catch a performance here on Daley Plaza from the amazing activations here. We are all about supporting small businesses."