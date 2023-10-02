Chicagoans chase $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot dream

Chicagoans aren’t letting the opportunity to win life-changing money get away from them.

A jackpot worth an estimated $1.04 billion was up for grabs Monday night.

"I feel like I’m going to be lucky tonight," said Joseph, a Skokie resident, as he handed over $2 to the cashier. He says some think it may be a waste of money, but it's a chance at his one wish for him.

"My whole life dream is to take a portion of it to build a school," he said.

WINNING NUMBERS: CLICK HERE

This prize was the fourth largest in the history of Powerball and the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize. The 7-Eleven in Skokie says it's no surprise that hundreds of people left with a ticket in their hands on Monday.

"I was very surprised to see the number keeps increasing and increasing, and this is why I’m here," said Skokie resident Cindy Zegleti.

Zegleti hasn’t really thought about the logistics of how she would receive her winnings, but knows she would use it to build a better life for her family.

The $1.04 billion is for a sole winner who chooses to get the winnings through an annuity paid over 30 years. But winners typically pick the lump sum cash option, which would be an estimated $478.2 million for Monday night’s drawing.

"I’m playing because the number is so big," said Zegleti.

The odds of winning this jackpot were 1 in 292.2 million.