Chicago PD: 13-year-old, 15-year-old boys charged with battery, trying to rob elderly man

Two young teenage boys were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and trying to rob an elderly man on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the crime occurred in the 400 block of E. 81st St. in the city's Chatham neighborhood.

Responding officers quickly located the offenders — a 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy — as they attempted to flee.

Thirty minutes after the alleged crime, the teenagers were taken into custody in the 7900 and 8000 blocks of Eberhart Ave.

The boys have both been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery to a victim 60 years and older, attempted robbery and indicating they were armed with a gun, and attempted robbery of a victim 60 years or older.

The 15-year-old has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

The pair was due in juvenile court on Thursday.

The victim was 84 years old, police said.

No further information was immediately available.