Chicago's 1901 Project moves forward after city council approval

The Brief The Chicago City Council has approved The 1901 Project, a $7 billion redevelopment around the United Center. The privately funded plan will include housing, retail, entertainment, and public space across 55 acres. Construction will begin this spring, starting with a 6,000-seat indoor music venue.



The Chicago City Council has officially approved The 1901 Project, a $7 billion redevelopment plan set to transform the area around the United Center.

The decision marks a significant milestone for the privately funded project led by the Reinsdorf and Wirtz families, owners of the Bulls and Blackhawks.

What we know:

The 1901 Project, named after the United Center’s address on West Madison Street, will reshape more than 55 acres of privately owned land into a mixed-use district.

The plan includes 5,000 residential units, a hotel, retail and entertainment spaces, and a 10-acre elevated outdoor park. At least 20% of the housing units will be designated as affordable.

Construction is set to begin this spring at Adams and Damen with a new 6,000-seat indoor music and performing arts theater. The venue aims to provide a space for artists who are too big for Chicago’s smaller venues but not large enough to fill the United Center.

Transportation improvements are also under discussion, including a potential new stop on the CTA’s Pink Line to better connect the neighborhood with the rest of the city.

What they're saying:

Following the City Council’s approval, project leaders expressed enthusiasm for the development’s impact.

"Today is a historic moment for the West Side. This project is more than just development. It’s a bold and unprecedented commitment to the future of our community. We are excited for the opportunity to reimagine what the future can look like," said Michael Reinsdorf, President and CEO of the Chicago Bulls.

Danny Wirtz, Chairman and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks, echoed that sentiment, thanking city officials for their collaboration.

"From the start, we knew this wouldn’t be a typical process. We set out to do something with no existing blueprint. Our commitment is to create spaces that empower all generations, fostering a thriving community that enhances the cultural and economic fabric of the West Side," Wirtz said.

What's next:

With City Council approval secured, developers will begin breaking ground this spring, starting with the music venue.

Community engagement and additional planning are expected as the decade-long project unfolds.