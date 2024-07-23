United Center owners unveil private investment in Chicago's Near West Side

United Center owners unveiled a proposed $7 billion private investment in Chicago's Near West Side.

Dubbed The 1901 Project after the United Center's address, the investment aims to create a "thriving, interconnected neighborhood" surrounding the stadium.

The next generation of owners Danny Wirtz and Michael Reinsdorf shared their vision for a transformative neighborhood development at a news conference Tuesday morning.

If approved, the project's first phase would begin in the spring of 2025 with a 6,000-seat music hall and performing arts center located on the northeast corner of Damen and Adams Street.

Image 1 of 11 ▼

"The vision for The 1901 Project is to bring impactful investment and economic opportunity to the West Side that complements and supports its rich history and galvanizes its vibrancy," Wirtz said. "We aim to create a development alongside our neighbors to deliver jobs, housing, commerce and community resources, creating a more prosperous future for all residents."

In total, The 1901 Project is expected to generate $4.5 billion in economic impact and create 63,000 construction jobs over an estimated 10 years.

Upon completion, the new addition would support around 12,000 permanent jobs, fostering long-term economic growth and stability for the community.

"While this is just the beginning, we have already started to engage with our neighbors and community partners to identify areas of opportunity for community wealth generation from this private investment," said Wirtz. "We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand on a legacy that makes all of Chicago proud."

The project also boasts a 10-acre green space on the West Side of the stadium for public recreation, improved walkability for pedestrians, and new hospitality and retail options to boost community commerce.

Future phases of the project would focus on creating a variety of housing options in the area.