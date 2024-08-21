Chicago man charged in 2023 expressway shooting that left 3 dead, including 2 children

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a shooting on I-57 that left three dead last winter.

Sean Richardson, 20, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 19 by Chicago police on unrelated charges.

Illinois State Police said Richardson allegedly shot up a car on northbound I-57 near 116th Street on Feb. 19, 2023.

Troopers were called to the area in the Morgan Park neighborhood and found the driver and three others suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on-scene – a 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.

William Smith, A-mara Hall, and Nasir Hall | Legal Help Firm

All four of the victims were taken to a local hospital, including a one-year-old girl who was later pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Nasir Hall, 19, his daughter A-mara Hall, 1 and William Smith, 13.

Smith was an eighth-grader at the Montessori School of Englewood. He was related to the two other victims of the shooting, according to school officials.

Richardson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Cook County Jail as he waits for his first court appearance.

Related: William Smith murder: Classmates remember 13-year-old boy shot, killed on I-57