Chicago crime: 3 boys arrested for 5 armed robberies in under an hour, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police have charged three teenagers in connection with a robbery spree last month that involved five armed robberies in less than an hour.
What we know:
Police said the robberies began around 6:30 a.m. on June 12 in the Oakland neighborhood, when the teens approached a woman with a stun gun and demanded her car keys. They took off in her vehicle, leaving behind another car that had been reported stolen from a surrounding suburb.
Using the stolen vehicle, the teens committed four more armed robberies with the stun gun, with the last incident reported at 7:10 a.m.
The Chicago Police Department’s Helicopter Unit tracked the suspects until they crashed the stolen vehicle in the Riverdale neighborhood. Police said the teens ran into a nearby home, where SWAT officers and patrol officers from the 5th District arrested them.
The suspects are a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. Each is charged with:
- One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking
- Three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm
- Four felony counts of armed robbery with another dangerous weapon
- One felony count of attempted armed robbery with another dangerous weapon
- One felony count of aggravated battery in a public place
Dig deeper:
Police said statements from the victims, as well as video evidence and physical evidence, helped the Citywide Robbery Task Force secure charges against the teens.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.