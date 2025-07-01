Chicago crime: 3 boys arrested for 5 armed robberies in under an hour, police say

The Brief Three teens were arrested after a string of five armed robberies on June 12. Police say the boys used a stun gun and stole a vehicle before crashing it in Riverdale. All three face multiple felony charges, including aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.



Chicago police have charged three teenagers in connection with a robbery spree last month that involved five armed robberies in less than an hour.

What we know:

Police said the robberies began around 6:30 a.m. on June 12 in the Oakland neighborhood, when the teens approached a woman with a stun gun and demanded her car keys. They took off in her vehicle, leaving behind another car that had been reported stolen from a surrounding suburb.

Using the stolen vehicle, the teens committed four more armed robberies with the stun gun, with the last incident reported at 7:10 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department’s Helicopter Unit tracked the suspects until they crashed the stolen vehicle in the Riverdale neighborhood. Police said the teens ran into a nearby home, where SWAT officers and patrol officers from the 5th District arrested them.

The suspects are a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy. Each is charged with:

One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking

Three felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm

Four felony counts of armed robbery with another dangerous weapon

One felony count of attempted armed robbery with another dangerous weapon

One felony count of aggravated battery in a public place

Dig deeper:

Police said statements from the victims, as well as video evidence and physical evidence, helped the Citywide Robbery Task Force secure charges against the teens.