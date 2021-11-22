Chicago a month ahead of schedule in vaccination campaign, Lightfoot says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced good news Monday in the city's drive to get people vaccinated.

Lightfoot said that 77% of Chicagoans will have received at least one dose of the vaccine by Thanksgiving.

The city's goal was to reach the mark by the end of the year, so the milestone comes a month ahead of schedule.

"There's not a one size fits all strategy for our various neighborhoods. We've known that, we've learned that through COVID. That's why working with trusted community partners is so important," Lightfoot said.

The mayor thanked community groups that have been coming up with tailor-made strategies to get people in their own neighborhoods vaccinated.