Chicago abduction: 5-year-old girl taken from school by her biological mother

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 5-year-old Terianna Miller, who was taken from school by her biological mother on Feb. 12 and hasn’t been seen since. Miller’s grandmother, who has full custody, reported her missing after the mother picked her up without consent and stopped taking her to school. Miller is 3 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and dark blue uniform pants; anyone with information should call Area Four SVU at 312-746-8251.



Chicago police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was taken from school by her biological mother two weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since.

What we know:

Terianna Miller was reported missing on Feb. 12.

She was last seen by her grandmother, who has full custody of Miller, when she was dropped off at noon at her school in the 200 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Chicago.

The girl was abducted by her biological mother who picked her up from school without the grandmother’s consent, according to Chicago police.

Her mother has refused to return Miller and has stopped taking her to school. Their whereabouts are unknown, authorities said.

Description of Miller:

Miller is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a light blue polo shirt and dark blue uniform pants, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department's Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.