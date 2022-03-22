Expand / Collapse search

Chicago activists call for FBI investigation after most recent attempted kidnapping of teen in South Shore

By FOX 32 News
Published 
South Shore
Activists call for FBI investigation after most recent attempted kidnapping of Chicago teen

A 15-year-old girl was hit several times in the head before managing to escape an attempted kidnapping.

Now, activists are calling for a full investigation by the FBI, saying African-American females are being targeted in Chicago and nothing is being done to stop it.

The most recent crime happened Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 15-year-old victim says a woman, armed with a pole, came out of an alley near 75th and South Jeffery.

The woman tried to put a plastic bag over the girl's head, and hit her over and over again while dragging her to a car.

The girl was able to escape.

The woman fled in the waiting vehicle — which is described as a burnt orange, four-door Sedan with a white logo on the rear passenger's door.

The crime is still unsolved.

Organizers are also urging Mayor Lori Lightfoot to work with CPD to create a task force to investigate these cases.