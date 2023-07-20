Expand / Collapse search

Chicago actors rally to support Hollywood writers on strike

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Chicago
Local actors gathered at Millennium Park Thursday afternoon to show solidarity for Hollywood writers and actors on strike. The writers went on strike in May over issues including residual pay for streaming and the use of AI.

CHICAGO - Chicago actors rallied in solidarity with Hollywood writers and actors on strike.

Local industry workers gathered at Millennium Park around noon to call attention to the current Writers Guild of America strike. 

The actors walked out on July 14, while writers have been striking since May 2.

Among issues at the center of negotiations for both unions is residual pay for streaming and the use of artificial intelligence.