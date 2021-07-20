Chicago adds 3 states, Virgin Islands to COVID-19 travel advisory

Chicago health officials added four more locations to the city's COVID-19 travel advisory due to an uptick in cases across the U.S.

Florida, Louisiana, Nevada and the Virgin Islands were added to the advisory due to having more than 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said all 50 states have seen increases in coronavirus cases in the past week.

Missouri and Arkansas remain on the list of states on the advisory.

The travel advisory dictates that any traveler coming from those locations should obtain a negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago. Travelers may also quarantine for a 10-day period after arrival.

Chicago is averaging 90 new cases of COVID-19 per day, Arwady said.

CDC officials said Monday the delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for an estimated 83% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.